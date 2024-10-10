He received his early education at Campion School, Mumbai, Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and Riverdale Country School in New York City.

Ratan Tata Death: Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening. For the past few days, Mr. Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. Mr. Tata was hospitalized on Monday (October 7, 2024) owing to age-related issues and to control his blood pressure. Ratan Tata known for his humility and simplicity, rose to become the Chairman of the Tata Group.

Ratan Tata has often been compared to Jamshedji Tata and JRD Tata. Tata's family has long been symbolized with more than just industrial success. The Tata family is rooted in philanthropic principles, creativity and strong dedication to societal improvement.

But what many may find interesting is that Ratan Tata’s father Naval Tata, who was born on August 30, 1904, was only a distant relative of the Tata business family.

Naval Tata’s father worked as a spinning master at Ahmedabad Advance Mills. In 1908, Naval lost his father at the age of four, following which his mother took him to Gujarat’s Navsari where she started working on embroidery to make ends meet.

In these circumstances, Naval Tata was sent to the JN Petit Parsi Orphanage, where he met Navajbai Tata, wife of Sir Ratanji Jamsetji Tata. Navajbai decided to adopt Naval when he was 13. Following this, Naval Tata was given formal education and he graduated in Economics from the University of Bombay. He then went to London where he enrolled in courses related to accounting.