Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Is Ola planning a merger with Uber? Here's what Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says

Ola said that it is one of the most profitable ride hailing companies in the world with a strong balance sheet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Is Ola planning a merger with Uber? Here's what Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says
File Photo

Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday refuted a report that said Ola and Uber are considering a potential merger.

"Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge," Aggarwal posted.

The Economic Times report, citing sources, said the Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies are considering a potential merger.

READ | Monsoon Haircare: Best ways to have healthy hair during rainy season

Ola Chief Executive Aggarwal met top Uber executives in the US, said the report.

"That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola," Uber said in a statement.

Ola said that it is one of the most profitable ride hailing companies in the world with a strong balance sheet.

"We are the market leader in India and are much bigger than other player. Hence, merger of any kind is completely out of the equation. We believe that India has a lot more opportunity to unlock when it comes to mobility services," a company spokesperson told IANS.

"As a strong vertically integrated mobility company we will further consolidate our position by any acquisition in the Indian market, if at all," the spokesperson added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.