Nirmala Sitharaman breaks one more tradition, presents Union Budget on Sunday

For the first time, India’s Union Budget 2026-27 will be presented on a Sunday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am. Parliament will sit as usual, while markets may open special sessions. The move allows more time for analysis before the new fiscal year.

India’s fiscal calendar is set to witness a first-of-its-kind moment as the Union Budget for 2026–27 will be presented on a Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on February 1, marking an unprecedented departure from long-standing parliamentary convention.

A Rare Weekend Precedent

While this is the first time the Budget itself will be presented on a Sunday, a related precedent dates back to 1999. That year, February 28 fell on a Sunday, prompting then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha to present the Budget a day earlier, on Saturday, February 27, under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Rather than holding proceedings on a holiday, the government chose to advance the presentation.

1999: A Turning Point in Budget Tradition

The 1999 Budget also marked a major shift in timing. Until then, Union Budgets were traditionally presented in the evening, around 5 pm. This practice originated during the colonial era, when aligning announcements with business hours in London was considered important. Yashwant Sinha changed this convention by presenting the Budget at 11 am, a timing that has since become standard for all subsequent Budget speeches.

Why February 1 Became the New Norm

Since 2017, the Union Budget has consistently been presented on February 1 instead of the last working day of February. The change was introduced to provide Parliament sufficient time to scrutinise, debate and pass Budget proposals before the new financial year begins on April 1. This advanced scheduling also allows ministries to implement policy decisions more efficiently from the start of the fiscal year.

What a Sunday Budget Means in Practice

Despite falling on a weekend, parliamentary proceedings will continue as scheduled, with the Lok Sabha convening normally for the Budget presentation. While stock exchanges such as the BSE and NSE are typically closed on Sundays, special trading sessions may be announced to enable immediate market reaction.

For investors and analysts, a Sunday Budget offers additional breathing room to examine tax changes, spending priorities and fiscal targets before regular trading resumes. However, market volatility cannot be ruled out, especially if the Budget introduces unexpected policy measures or bold reforms.