Is IDBI Bank going to be sold? Know who is Prem Vats who is leading the race to buy it

Although the exact date and method of IDBI Bank's transaction are unknown, it is predicted that the bank will be able to purchase a 60.7% share in the combined holdings of the LIC and the government.

The country's banks are being privatised one after another, and the RBI has approved the sale of a further public bank. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been looking into the investors who are bidding to purchase the government-owned IDBI Bank, which is about to be sold. Following an examination of the investors, the RBI issued a "fit and proper" report. The path for IDBI Bank's privatisation has been cleared following the release of this report. The companies purchasing IDBI Bank can proceed with their plans once the RBI gives their approval.

The government may request financial bids for IDBI Bank in this fiscal year following RBI approval. Let's find out which businesses are vying to acquire IDBI Bank. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the RBI Bank has given its approval for all of the companies to purchase IDBI Bank. The information indicates that Kotak Mahindra Bank and NBD Emirates are the front-runners to acquire IDBI Bank, with Fairfax India Holdings leading the pack. The information indicates that Fairfax India Holdings desires to acquire a 60.7% ownership position in the bank.



According to other reports, Fairfax India Holdings has received the necessary approval from the RBI to proceed with this deal. The billionaire Canadian of Indian descent, Prem Watsa, is the chairman of Fairfax India Holdings. In 1985, Prem Watsa founded Fairfax.



This company was originally known as Markel Financial. Eventually, it changed its name to Fairfax Financial and went on to acquire numerous other insurance companies. In 2019, Prem Watsa, the company's owner, was chosen to serve as Vice Chairman of the Hamblin Investment Council. In addition, Prem Watsa is the director and co-founder of Blacknorth Initiative.



Prem Vats is an Indian resident residing in Canada. Hyderabad is where he was born. In Canada, his older brother resided. He relocated there as well after a while. He began purchasing insurance companies from Canada after a while. Prem Vats has expanded his whole company globally.

