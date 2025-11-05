FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Is Elon Musk worth $1 trillion? Tesla faces shareholder showdown at AGM

EV Maker Tesla faces a storm ahead of its AGM as shareholders debate Elon Musk’s proposed $1 trillion pay package, raising questions on value, power, and leadership.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 05:52 PM IST

Is Elon Musk worth $1 trillion? Tesla faces shareholder showdown at AGM
Should Tesla pay CEO Elon Musk a salary of $1 trillion? (File Image)
Should electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla pay $1 trillion to its CEO, Elon Musk, as his salary and perks? Does he deserve this much? Should the CEO of a company, however big it may be, charge $1 trillion for his services? Not only the board members of the EV major, but the entire corporate world is grappling with this question. The EV maker is particularly upset with the key message hammering the board before the Tesla AGM scheduled for Thursday. The question is, is Elon Musk worth $1 trillion?

Tesla AGM 2025

In a video posted on Votetesla.com, Chairman Robyn Denholm and Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson praise him with triumphant music crescendos being played in the background. The AGM in Austin, Texas, is set to become a referendum on Musk himself. It is coming after a rightward political turn, which has made Elon Musk one of the most polarising chief executives in recent memory.

Tesla CEO salary debate

Taking to social media platform X, the tech billionaire raised the stakes higher still, saying the fate of Tesla "could affect the future of civilization." He also amplifies some of his profile backers, including Dell Technologies' Michael Dell, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, and his brother, Kimbal, who sits on the Tesla board. Praising his brother, Kimbal wrote, "There is no one remotely close to my brother."
Musk replied, 'Thanks, Bro!'

Elon Musk Tesla salary

However, everyone does not agree. Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, said, "What's amazing to me is a company struggling to sell cars spends money on advertising to sell a pay package." However, Tesla wants shareholders to back not a salary of one followed by twelve zeroes. It wants to set Musk the target of raising Tesla's market value to $8.5 trillion, from $1.4 trillion at the time of writing.

(Tesla electric vehicle.)

Elon Musk controversy

Elon Musk may also be tasked to oversee a massive boom in the company's self-driving "Robotaxi" cars, getting a million of them into commercial operation. It will be no small deal given their underwhelming launch. Earlier, Tesla shareholders twice ratified a pay package for Musk that was worth tens of billions of dollars if he achieved a tenfold increase in Tesla's market value. He met the target in 2024. However, a Delaware judge rejected the deal because Tesla's board members were too personally and financially enmeshed with the company's boss.

