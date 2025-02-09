The US government has long been worried about TikTok’s Chinese ownership through ByteDance, fearing possible data sharing with Beijing

A week after former US President Donald Trump hinted that billionaire Elon Musk might buy TikTok, the Tesla CEO has made it clear that he has no such plans. Musk stated that he has never bid for the popular short-video app and does not intend to do so.

"I have not put in a bid for TikTok. I don't have any plans for what I would do if I had TikTok," Musk said. He also admitted that he does not use the app and is unfamiliar with its format.

Musk emphasised that buying Twitter (now called X) was an unusual move for him, as he usually builds companies from scratch rather than acquiring existing ones. His remarks come amid growing concerns over TikTok’s future in the US due to national security fears.

The US government has long been worried about TikTok’s Chinese ownership through ByteDance, fearing possible data sharing with Beijing. While TikTok has denied these allegations, its future remains uncertain.

Earlier, ByteDance was ordered to sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban by January 19. However, Trump later extended the deadline by 75 days, giving the company more time to comply.

A TikTok spokesperson dismissed reports that China might approve a sale to Musk, calling them "pure fiction."

Trump has said he is in talks with multiple parties about TikTok’s fate and expects a decision soon. The app has about 170 million users in the US.

Meanwhile, reports suggest ByteDance is delaying negotiations while waiting for China’s approval. Some experts believe China may take a tough stance, possibly allowing TikTok’s US operations to shut down rather than selling them.