BUSINESS
India’s two largest telecom companies, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, have partnered with Starlink to offer its high-speed internet services.
Elon Musk's Starlink is dealing with canceled contracts in Canada and uncertainty over a possible trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada. At the same time, it faces growing competition in Europe, especially with the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, despite these challenges, the U.S. satellite internet company recently got a major opportunity in another part of the world.
India’s two largest telecom companies, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, have partnered with Starlink to offer its high-speed internet services. Bharti Airtel announced the partnership on Tuesday, March 11, followed by Reliance Jio on Wednesday, March 12. These agreements will allow both companies to provide Starlink’s internet to their hundreds of millions of customers across the country.
The first major obstacle has been overcome with the announcements of partnerships with Airtel and Jio. However, both Indian companies have stated that the agreements depend on SpaceX getting the necessary approvals to offer Starlink services in India.
Starlink is eager to enter the Indian market, and it’s easy to see why. According to recent government data, India has over 97 crore internet users. This means nearly three-fourths (75%) of the country’s massive population is online. India has the second-largest number of internet users in the world, just after China. However, China’s online space is mostly closed to Western companies, making India an attractive market for companies like Starlink.
India's decision to allow Starlink into its market is quite recent and may also be influenced by political reasons.
Starlink might receive the necessary approvals since its parent company, SpaceX, is owned by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. Musk donated hundreds of millions of dollars to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign and is now considered one of the most influential figures in Trump’s administration.Musk’s strong connection with Trump, who has often criticized India’s high import taxes and even warned of imposing similar taxes in return, is likely to play a key role in the political decision-making process.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first world leaders to visit Trump in Washington after he started his second term. During that visit, Modi also met with Elon Musk at the White House. Later, in a post on X (a platform owned by Musk), Modi shared that they talked about space, mobility, technology, and innovation.
Starlink’s Global Coverage
Starlink can deliver fairly fast internet to anyone who has a clear view of the sky, using its network of satellites.
Unlike traditional satellite internet providers, which often have slow speeds and delays, Starlink uses a network of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. These satellites are much closer to Earth than regular satellites, allowing them to send and receive data faster.
They also communicate with each other, meaning Starlink satellites in space share data directly using laser links instead of always relying on ground stations. This allows the satellites to transfer information across long distances more efficiently, even over oceans or remote areas where ground stations are limited.
As a result, Starlink provides high-speed internet with minimal delay (latency). Latency refers to the time it takes for data to travel between the user and the satellite, and lower latency means a smoother and faster internet experience.
LEO satellites move around Earth at very high speeds. They orbit at an altitude of about 500 to 2,000 kilometers (310 to 1,240 miles) above Earth, much lower than traditional satellites. Because they are closer to the planet, they must travel very fast—around 27,000 kilometers per hour (17,000 miles per hour)—to stay in orbit and not fall back to Earth.
This high speed allows them to complete a full orbit around Earth in about 90 to 120 minutes. Since they move so quickly, ground antennas must continuously track them to maintain a stable internet connection. To ensure continuous coverage, Starlink has a large number of satellites working together in a network, so as one satellite moves out of range, another moves in to take its place.
Starlink has a network of more than 7,000 satellites currently orbiting Earth.
In 2024, the company announced that it had over 46 lakhs users worldwide, including about 14 lakhs subscribers in the United States.
Starlink has the biggest network of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites in the world. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos’ company, Amazon, is working on Project Kuiper, which aims to send 3,236 satellites into space.
Right now, Eutelsat OneWeb has over 630 satellites in space. At the same time, SpaceX has plans to grow its satellite network to 42,000 in the future.
Starlink is available in most of North America, South America, Australia, and some parts of Europe. Bhutan recently became the first South Asian country where Starlink is legally operating.
How Starlink Provides Internet Connectivity
Starlink Plans and Speeds: What Could Be Available in India?
According to Business Today, Starlink has not yet revealed its plans for India. However, looking at Bhutan’s pricing and internet speeds can give us an idea of what to expect when it launches in India.
Starlink Plans in Bhutan:
Standard Residential Plan
If Starlink launches in India, its pricing and internet speeds are expected to be competitive with other satellite broadband providers, such as Bharti-backed OneWeb and Jio-SES.
Since India imposes a 30% higher tax on foreign digital services, Starlink’s internet plans could be more expensive than in Bhutan. The starting price in India might be around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per month, depending on the tax structure and additional costs.
How Starlink Works on Boats?
Starlink offers two internet plans for boats. The first plan costs $250 per month (Rs 21,250) and includes 50GB of data. The second plan is much more expensive, priced at $1,000 per month (Rs 85,000), but provides 1TB of data. These options cater to different needs based on data usage and budget.
To set up Starlink on a boat, you'll need to buy the hardware, which costs $2,500 (Rs 2,12,500). If needed, you can also get optional accessories like a pipe adaptor for $120 (Rs 10,200) and a Gen 3 Wi-Fi router for $199 (Rs 16,915). These add-ons can improve the setup based on your needs.
If you're looking for a more affordable option, you can use the standard Starlink kit on a boat. However, it will only work when the boat is not moving.
In December 2024, the police in Andaman and Nicobar Islands seized a Starlink satellite dish from a group of drug smugglers. They were allegedly using a fishing boat to transport methamphetamine worth Rs 36,000 crore. The satellite internet may have helped them communicate at sea, making it harder for authorities to track their movements.
Starlink vs Fiber
In urban areas, fiber-based broadband services like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream provide faster internet at lower prices compared to Starlink. However, Starlink could be a game-changer in rural and remote parts of India, where fiber connections are either unreliable or not available. With its satellite-based technology, Starlink can deliver high-speed internet to places where traditional broadband services struggle to reach.
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
Alia Bhatt says she reads these books to Raha, reveals 'I go for therapy...'
Is Elon Musk's Starlink a game-changer for India?
Musician AR Rahman admitted to Apollo hospital in Chennai after complaining of chest pain
Meet Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion who made his Ferrari debut in Australian GP
Elon Musk's Starlink to give BIG challenge to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Airtel? Report claims...
Influencer Insha Ghaii opens up about her last moment with late husband Ankit Kalra, says 'hugged him in...'
Meet man, founder of Rs 1.5 lakh crore company, has no phone, drives Rs 6 lakh car, his business is…
US President Donald Trump mulls travel ban on over 40 countries; What does it mean for Indians?
Who was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed's close aide, Lashkar-e-Taiba's most wanted terrorist killed in Pakistan
Sunita Williams’ Return to Earth: Crew transition and journey back from ISS
Awaiting the Pull of Gravity: Sunita Williams' health in microgravity and coming readjustment
Maharashtra: Man suffers heart attack while driving car, rams into multiple vehicles in Kolhapur
The Diplomat box office collection day 2: John Abraham film shows a little growth, inches towards Rs 10 crore mark
Harmanpreet Kaur hugs Nita Ambani as MI lifts WPL trophy, viral moment steals the show
Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt reveals how she fell in love with actor: 'I wanted someone who...”
Gold smuggling case: BIG action against Ranya Rao's stepfather, DGP K Ramachandra Rao; sent on...
Who is Lex Fridman? Meet American podcaster set to release 'epic' 3-hour podcast with PM Modi
The Diplomat star John Abraham says 'I'm a huge fan of Russia' amid Ukraine war, netizens react: 'He is probably...'
'Love for Bharat unites us all': Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing prodigy
Canada's BIG move: PM Mark Carney reviews purchase of American F-35 jets amid tensions with Trump
'Fascinating conversation': PM Modi's ‘epic' 3-hour podcast with Lex Fridman drops on Sunday
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did no makeup in THIS 26-year-old superhit film; can you guess movie name?
This Bollywood sleeper hit of 2012 gave 300% ROI, critics panned it but music made it superhit, lead actors were…
Why Donald Trump ordered military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen? Here's what we know so far
From Food Delivery to Air Travel: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal invests Rs 166 crore in THIS company to revolutionize regional air travel
Will Virat Kohli reconsider his T20I retirement for LA 2028 Olympics? Here’s what India’s star batter says
Ex-IPL star emulates Yuvraj Singh's feat, smashes six sixes in an over in Asian Legends League 2025
Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to decide Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy amidst IPL uncertainty
Ram Charan’s 18-carat gold Rolex puzzle dial watch comes with a jaw-dropping price
Are nuts and seeds good for weight loss? Nutritionist explains
WPL 2025 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt shine as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 8 runs to clinch record 2nd title
Salaar re-release: Prabhas-starrer eyes to surpass initial response, already sold...tickets in a day
'As of now...': Virat Kohli finally breaks silence on retirement talks after Champions Trophy win
MI vs DC: Nat Sciver-Brunt creates history in WPL 2025 final, becomes first batter to score....
When Abhishek Bachchan was rumoured to be romantically involved with actress older than him, not Karisma, Rani, Aishwarya
Delhi's AQI in 'moderate' category for Jan-March period in three years, drops to...
Alia Bhatt turns 32: Kareena Kapoor calls her 'favourite girl', Neetu Kapoor shares first pic with her 'gorgeous friend'
Elon Musk’s son X steals spotlight walking hand-in-hand with Donald Trump on White House Lawn
Test farewell on the cards? Virat Kohli drops huge hint about his retirement plans
'Thumka lagao warna...': Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav orders cop to dance at Holi event, draws flak
Meet actor who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, couldn't even have money to buy milk, refused to take help from actor-sister, he is...
Caught on camera: Karnataka BJP leader, cop engage in power slap contest, here's what happened next
Salman Khan is 'misunderstood man', claims Kichcha Sudeep's daughter; says 'He spoilt me like anything'
'Mujhe pakadna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai': Virat Kohli arrives in Bollywood style for IPL 2025, fans go crazy
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada actor slapped, denied food, forced to sign documents in DRI custody
Grand slam of cricket: Saudi Arabia set to challenge IPL supremacy with Rs 43,47,42,00,000 Global T20 League
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's 7,000 square feet colonial-style studio in Chennai
'You walking piece of...': Did Ibrahim Ali Khan bash Pakistani critic over Nadaaniyan review? Here's what we know
14 youths arrested for causing havoc on Holika Dahan night in Ahmedabad
Man arrested for brutally killing a puppy after his video goes viral, citizens demand justice
What is floodlighting, Gen Z’s latest dating trend turning first dates into therapy sessions?
West Bengal: Internet suspended in parts of Birbhum after Holi clash, BJP lashes out at state government
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni dominates ahead of opening game, unleashes beast mode with massive six in net session
Women in THIS Chinese village grow their hair up to 7 feet long; know what's their natural shampoo made of
Viral video: Elephant mourns her lost friend, refuses to leave; internet breaks down in tears
This very violent film was launched in Bihar, became biggest blockbuster in India, IMDb rating is 6.1
Saif Ali Khan found this actress's kiss extremely uncomfortable, called it his worst on-screen kiss; film went on to become a blockbuster
Not Ratan Tata, Jimmy Tata or Noel Tata, majority of ownership in Tata Group is held by...
Urban Company faces backlash for its ‘15-min Insta Maid’ service; netizens question feasibility and ethics
Watch: Fan who proposed Zaheer Khan during live cricket match returns with another proposal after 20 years, video goes viral
Late Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu celebrates Holi with senior citizens: 'Billions of blessings...'
Meet Yasmeen Premji and Rishad Premji, wife and son of Azim Premji, and the backbones of Wipro
The Diplomat box office collection day 1: John Abraham film fails to beat Vedaa despite Holi release, earns just Rs...
Ranchi college's cosplay competition goes viral, Jaadu, Squid Game characters steal the show, WATCH video here
Search for Indian-origin US student Sudiksha Konanki, who went missing in Dominican Republic, continues, here's what we know so far
Karnataka Cabinet approves amendment to KTPP Act for 4% quota for Muslim contractors: Here's what it means
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Update: Surat-Maharashtra stretch delayed, completion pushed to...
Neetu Kapoor shares 'precious pic' with 'gorgeous friend' Alia Bhatt on her birthday, Riddhima Kapoor calls her 'darling'
Kerala Lottery Result March 15 LIVE: Karunya KR 697 Saturday lucky draw result DECLARED 3pm; 1st prize winner number is...
Uber will now compensate if you miss a flight after taking its cab in THIS Indian city; promises to pay Rs...
What is Ketamine? The 'doctor prescribed' drug linked to Elon Musk’s mental health treatment
Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls targeting Zaheer Iqbal for not celebrating Holi with her: 'Thanda paani daalo sar pe'
Shillong Teer Lottery Results DECLARED March 15, 2025 LIVE: Morning, night winning numbers for Juwai, Khanapara are...
Vadodara police chief issues statement on deadly car accident: 'Multiple investigative teams are...'
Nepali schoolboy's English speech at annual program takes internet by storm, netizens liken him to Hitler says 'it’s not annexation’; watch viral video here
Meet world's five richest women: From L'Oréal to Amazon, which companies are they associated with?
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives PKR 2.5 mn to viral footballer-turned-jalebi seller Muhammad Riaz
Meet maximum stakeholder in Infosys, not Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Rohan Murty, Akshata Murty, it is...
'Dhirubhai Ambani’s sign wasted': Chandigarh man who hit Rs 12 lakh JACKPOT in Reliance shares opts out due to...
Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol's pan-India period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu postponed again, film to now release on...
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani attends Bollywood’s Holi party after India's Got Latent controversy, watch
Who was Abhishek Swarnkar? IISER Scientist dies after being pushed to ground over parking dispute in Mohali
After Radhakishan Damani bought 43 lakh shares, THIS company's shares jump 6000%; his investment is now worth Rs...
Meet Grecia Munoz, second wife of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, she is also known as...
Lead actress of this superhit horror film left India for America after getting threats from underworld, Dawood Ibrahim tried to...
Meet man who turned garage into Rs 50 crore company, surpassed Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as he is now richest man of... with net worth of Rs...
This CHILLING prediction made by 'New Nostradamus' with India link came true this week, he claimed...
4 assailants, 7 bullets: How a man waiting to have 'sehri' in UP's Aligarh was shot dead
Amritsar: 5 injured after man attacks pilgrims with iron pipes inside Golden Temple
Alia Bhatt's biggest flop was made for Rs 80 crore, failed to recover budget, Karan Johar production earned only Rs...
Who is Rakshit Chaurasia? Law student and main accused seen screaming 'another round' after fatal Vadodara car crash
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy urges businesses to treat employees as humans, reduce gap between...
Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Why did Trump administration revoke visa of Indian scholar at Columbia University?
'Those days are over': Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden’s administration of injustice, vows to 'clean up' Washington
Amitabh Bachchan makes BIG statement amid reports of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai as KBC new host: 'Agar yahan...'
Meet woman, one of India's youngest IAS officers, abstained from THIS thing for three years; know her tips
Narayana Murthy’s Infosys agrees for Rs 1,521,444,208 payout over McCamish Systems' data breach 2023 incident
SpaceX, NASA launch mission to bring back astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore from ISS
Donald Trump urges Vladimir Putin to spare lives of Ukrainian soldiers: 'Good chance war can...'
Meet man, son of an auto-rickshaw driver, who became youngest IAS officer after cracking UPSC exam with AIR..., he is...