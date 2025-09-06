Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far

Big update for Mumbaikars: Drones, flying objects are banned amid festivals until...

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan tells Amaal Mallik he’s gone from ‘front foot man’ to ‘background artist’, watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt, 6 Indian celebrities who stunned in Giorgio Armani outfits on global stages

Gautam Adani’s Adani Power to invest Rs 60000000 in THIS India’s neighbour, will set up 570 MW hydropower project

Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...

From Urvashi Rautela to Anushka Sharma: 5 Bollywood beauties from Uttarakhand who made it big in industry

Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya: 'We hardly spoke...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden: Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet legendary players who ruled ICC rankings across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT-JEE, NEET exams, went to MIT, he is now…

Meet man who studied in government school, failed IIT, NEET exams, went to...

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Here's what we know so far

Neeraj Chopra to clash with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in Tokyo? Know here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...

The package, composed entirely of Tesla shares, must still be approved by shareholders, with a vote scheduled for November 6.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, could soon become the first trillionaire in history after the board of the firm revealed a new pay package that will give him $1 trillion. According to the new compensation arrangement, Musk will receive 12% of Tesla's equity if all corporate goals are reached.

To proceed, Musk must also meet a number of goals outlined in the plan, such as raising the company's market value to at least $8.5 trillion.

If the move is accepted, Musk would receive 423.7 million more Tesla shares, which would be valued around USD 143.5 billion at the current stock price, according to a CNN report. However, if Tesla's market value hits $8.5 trillion, this plan would be approved.

A massive boost in Tesla's current market value is required to meet the offer's projected $1.03 trillion potential value.

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki, said CNN, "This is all about Musk being scared about being kicked out of Tesla because he only owns 13%." Ross, a pioneering Tesla investor, has since sold the majority of his shares.

According to the research, Musk's net worth is currently USD 378 billion, which includes 410 million Tesla shares valued at approximately USD 139 billion, as well as investments in SpaceX, xAI, and X (previously Twitter).

This compensation package is similar to Musk's 2018 compensation package, which increased his fortune and was twice approved by shareholders before a Delaware judge declared that Musk had substantial control over the board and overturned it.

While the company looks to expand into new markets, the incentives Musk received in the most recent offer are part of an attempt to maintain Musk's attention on Tesla.  There have been worries that Musk would turn his attention away from Tesla given his involvement in other businesses.

Earlier this year, the board also gave Musk a $29 billion interim deal to keep him on board through 2030.  Fueled by his lofty vision for self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robots, Elon Musk and his fans are enthusiastic about Tesla's long-term growth despite the recent volatility in the company's stock.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Tesla's slow start in India with just 600 bookings: Who became the first customer to purchase Model Y?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthd
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan shine as India thrash Thailand 11-0 in campaign opener
Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan shine as India thrash
'Not a single MLA will remain, BJP will face...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on Opposition
'Not a single MLA will remain': Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on BJP
THIS Indian state imposes ban on sale of liquor due to..., not Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, it is...
THIS Indian state imposes ban on sale of liquor due to..., not Uttar Pradesh, Ra
IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check details here
IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check det
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE