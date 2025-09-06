Is Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire? Tesla’s USD 143 billion pay package says...

The package, composed entirely of Tesla shares, must still be approved by shareholders, with a vote scheduled for November 6.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, could soon become the first trillionaire in history after the board of the firm revealed a new pay package that will give him $1 trillion. According to the new compensation arrangement, Musk will receive 12% of Tesla's equity if all corporate goals are reached.

To proceed, Musk must also meet a number of goals outlined in the plan, such as raising the company's market value to at least $8.5 trillion.

If the move is accepted, Musk would receive 423.7 million more Tesla shares, which would be valued around USD 143.5 billion at the current stock price, according to a CNN report. However, if Tesla's market value hits $8.5 trillion, this plan would be approved.

A massive boost in Tesla's current market value is required to meet the offer's projected $1.03 trillion potential value.

Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki, said CNN, "This is all about Musk being scared about being kicked out of Tesla because he only owns 13%." Ross, a pioneering Tesla investor, has since sold the majority of his shares.

According to the research, Musk's net worth is currently USD 378 billion, which includes 410 million Tesla shares valued at approximately USD 139 billion, as well as investments in SpaceX, xAI, and X (previously Twitter).

This compensation package is similar to Musk's 2018 compensation package, which increased his fortune and was twice approved by shareholders before a Delaware judge declared that Musk had substantial control over the board and overturned it.

While the company looks to expand into new markets, the incentives Musk received in the most recent offer are part of an attempt to maintain Musk's attention on Tesla. There have been worries that Musk would turn his attention away from Tesla given his involvement in other businesses.

Earlier this year, the board also gave Musk a $29 billion interim deal to keep him on board through 2030. Fueled by his lofty vision for self-driving robotaxis and humanoid robots, Elon Musk and his fans are enthusiastic about Tesla's long-term growth despite the recent volatility in the company's stock.

