Is China hoarding fertiliser amid the Iran war? Is it a warning sign for India?

Well, India is one of the world’s largest fertiliser importers, with heavy reliance on urea, DAP, and potash. China produces 25% of the world’s fertiliser, and India rely heavily on Chinese DAP and urea. Know how China's hoarding of fertiliser affects India.

As the US-Iran war intensifies, several countries rush to secure fertiliser for spring planting as global agricultural supply chains' shipments remain disrupted due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid this, Former World Bank President David Malpass accused China of stockpiling large reserves of food and fertiliser. However, China’s embassy rejected the blame, stating it is committed to market stability and that the root causes of supply disruptions are clear. Well, the question arises if China's hoarding is a warning to India?

How does China's fertiliser hoarding affect India?

“India must confront an uncomfortable reality: the Iran war has not created its fertiliser crisis; it has merely exposed one that was already building. China, the world's dominant fertiliser producer, has been systematically restricting exports since 2021. Phosphate shipments collapsed from 950,000 tonnes (early 2022) to just 13,000 tonnes by March 2025. Urea exports fell by over 90 per cent year-on-year in 2024. Beijing treats these nutrients as strategic commodities, not freely traded goods,” says Abhishek Wadekar, Founder Chairman, Tradelink International.

India, the world’s second-largest fertiliser consumer, is directly exposed. DAP import dependence has climbed to 67 per cent, potash remains fully imported, and urea imports jumped 85 per cent in FY26 amid falling domestic output. With disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, fertiliser plants are operating at just 70 per cent gas capacity, say experts. The kharif season begins in June, leaving no room for delay, they add.

“India's fertiliser subsidy is projected to breach Rs 1.92 lakh crore, 14 per cent above budget. The message is clear: India must build strategic fertiliser reserves, accelerate domestic capacity, and lock in long-term supply agreements before the next crisis, not during it,” adds Wadekar.

Similarly, Omkar Patil, Group Head-Business Development and Director at Aries Agro Equipments, says recent global developments, including China’s fertiliser stockpiling amid Middle East tensions, underline a key reality: fertiliser security is now as critical as food and energy security. “For India, this is not a reason for concern, but a call for strategic action. While the country has achieved major progress in agricultural self-reliance, dependence on imported raw materials for certain nutrients still leaves us vulnerable to global supply disruptions,” adds Patil.

Former World Bank President accuses China of hoarding fertiliser

David Malpass, who also served as Treasury Under Secretary for International Affairs under US President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019, was speaking to the World Service's World Business Report on the eve of the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing. "They have the biggest world stockpile of foodstuffs and of fertiliser," he said. "They can stop building their stockpiles." He said China’s claim to developing-nation status is no longer credible, citing its position as the world’s second-largest economy. He argued China should suspend that designation at the WTO and World Bank.

In response, Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said China is committed to global food and fertiliser market stability, and that the supply chain disruptions have clear root causes unrelated to China. He added that China is universally recognised as the largest developing country, and maintaining that status is a legitimate right.

Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, told the BBC in an emailed statement, "China is committed to maintaining the stability of global food and fertiliser markets." "The root causes behind the current disruptions in global food and fertiliser supply chains are crystal clear; this blame cannot be shifted onto China," he added.