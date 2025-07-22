Bryan Johnson shutting down his wellness company Blueprint? Millionaire founder says, 'I don't need...'

Millionaire biotech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has said he may soon shut down or sell his wellness startup, Blueprint. Johnson, 47, who is also a venture capitalist and author, said juggling his business entities and philosophical pursuits has become too hard. Read on to know more on this.

Millionaire biotechnology entrepreneur Bryan Johnson has indicated he may soon shut down or sell his wellness startup, Blueprint, describing it as a "pain-in-the-a** company." Johnson, 47, who is also a venture capitalist and author, said juggling his business entities and philosophical pursuits has become increasingly hard. "Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," Johnson said in an interview with the WIRED magazine. "I don’t need the money," he stated.

What did Johnson say?

In the interview, Johnson said the firm was founded after his friends asked him for his supplements, but it evolved "in a way where I was trying to do people a solid." He now believes the business is affecting how people view his philosophy. "People see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side," he told the publication, adding: "I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don’t want it." In March, Johnson had announced on social media that he was starting a new "religion," dubbed "Don't Die," focused on longevity and AI integration.

What does Johnson's firm do?

Johnson gained global attention for his anti-aging project called Project Blueprint, which he claims costs him USD 2 million a year (around Rs 17 crore). His company sells wellness products such as a "longevity mix" drink that costs Rs 4,700 and a Rs 3,700 mushroom-based alternative to coffee, dubbed "Super Shrooms." Johnson, however, has also faced significant criticism, with some experts calling his lifestyle unsustainable and impractical.

Is the company in financial stress?

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Blueprint was facing financial struggles, missing its break-even point by a massive margin (above of Rs 8 crore). The report cited internal documents, court records, and interviews with company employees. However, in the WIRED interview, Johnson denied the company was in financial trouble. "We are break-even, and I’ve said that publicly many times. We’ve had profitable months, we’ve had loss months...We are not in some kind of emergency financial situation," he said.