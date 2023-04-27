Is Anil Ambani’s net worth really Rs 0? Know how much money Mukesh Ambani’s brother has

Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani (File photo)

Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, was one of the richest men in Asia at one point in time but now his net worth has massively fallen. He had also declared in a court in the United Kingdom that his current net worth is Rs 0.

As Anil Ambani’s company Reliance Capital is being auctioned off in the second round of bidding, the Hinduja Group emerged as the highest bidder in the auction, offering to buy the bankrupt company at a whopping cost of Rs 9650 crore.

Anil Ambani, just like his elder brother Mukesh Ambani, was once the one of richest men in the entire world, but appearing at a UK court in February 2020, the younger Ambani brother said that his net worth is actually 0. At his peak, Anil Ambani’s whopping net worth was Rs 1.12 lakh crore, which is over USD 13.7 billion.

Is Anil Ambani’s net worth Rs 0?

While Anil Ambani had previously said in court that his net worth is Rs 0, he still owns some of the most expensive assets, including a massive, 17-floor house in Mumbai, a Rs 20 crore worth car collection, and one of the world’s most expensive yachts and private planes.

Though Anil Ambani’s net worth has massively fallen, his current net worth and investments are not valued at Rs 0. According to Quartz, his current investments and possessions come up to over Rs 83 million, which comes up to Rs 728 crore.

Anil Ambani was the sixth richest person in Asia at the peak of his business empire, but after Sebi banned him from Anil Ambani from the market on the allegations of siphoning company funds, slowly and steadily his net worth started to disappear.

