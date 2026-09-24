IRDAI proposes new reforms: How will lower EoM, distribution costs impact insurers?

IRDAI proposes insurance distribution reforms to cut costs, cap commissions and tighten EoM limits, with insurers facing changes to distribution models and new business growth.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed reforms seeking to reduce distribution costs and improve transparency for policyholders. The proposed IRDAI distribution reforms mark a structural reset in insurance distribution economics, with tighter alignment of commission payouts and EoM to GDPI. For insurers, experts flag short-term pressure on new business and the need to redesign distribution models. The experts also see potential for lower costs, stronger margins and better customer value over the longer term.

IRDAI proposed reforms: What will change for insurers

IRDAI has released a consultation paper proposing the reintroduction of product- and channel-specific commission caps, simplifying distributor categories into Insurance Distribution Entities (IDE), Insurance Distribution Persons (IDP) and Market Infrastructure Institutions for Insurance (MII). The draft tightens EoM limits for life, health and general insurers, proposing life insurers reduce EoM to 15% of premium within two years and 12.5% within five years, while general insurers face a glide path from 30% currently to 20% over five years.

The draft suggests insurance distribution could become cheaper, more transparent and less dependent on sales incentives, while making insurers and distributors more accountable for how policies are sold. However, the proposed reforms will require insurers to balance lower distribution costs with the need to maintain sales growth, particularly through banks and other large distribution channels. It will also require insurers to adapt their business models to tighter commission, EoM and compliance requirements.

Experts weigh in

Dharmesh Jadav of Nangia Global says IRDAI is laying the foundation for a more transparent and inclusive insurance market by aligning distribution costs with the value delivered to the customer. Jadav says the phased approach lets insurers adapt responsibly while passing on the benefits of efficiency to policyholders.

From the insurer standpoint, Jadav says the proposed commission caps and lower Expenses of Management (EoM) limits will likely reduce acquisition costs and should strengthen margins and value of new business over time. However, he says insurers may see some short-term moderation in new business, particularly in bancassurance and credit-linked products.

Having said that, Jadav believes the five-year glide path gives insurers enough room to manage this transition smoothly. "Lower costs will allow sharper pricing and better policyholder value. Mis-selling accountability, including claw-backs, will improve persistency and customer trust," he adds.

Ramkumar Subramanian, Partner, Insurance & Actuarial - Financial Services Risk Advisory at Grant Thornton Bharat, says the reforms could require insurers and distributors to recalibrate business models, commission structures and operating practices, with product recommendations increasingly driven by customer needs rather than distribution incentives. "The transition may involve some short-term adjustments across insurers, banks, NBFCs and intermediaries, but if implemented thoughtfully, these measures have the potential to strengthen the quality, sustainability and credibility of insurance distribution in India," he says.

Though IRDAI focuses on ensuring transparency, the key challenge for insurers will be to manage the transition without affecting new business growth while adapting distribution models and strengthening customer-focused selling practices.