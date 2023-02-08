IRCTC Udaipur tour package: Explore the city of lakes under Rs 6,000, check details (Photo: Rajasthan Tourism)

IRCTC Tour: Udaipur, the city of lakes, is one of the most popular destinations for travel lovers. People who want to visit this beautiful city in Rajasthan can check the tour package offered by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Udaipur is also among the romantic destinations. And February, the month of love, is the best time to visit the city. Moreover, this is the best place if you want to try Rajasthani food, folk music or dance or local shopping

The tour package, Udaipur-City Of Lakes Tour Package Ex Delhi, begins every Thursday from Delhi. The travelling mode to Udaipur will be a train from Delhi's S Rohilla (07.35 pm). You can choose the tour package of IRCTC according to your budget.

The package is in the deluxe and luxury categories. Tour packages start from Rs 5,425 onwards. The package consists of 3 nights/4 days. On day 1, you will begin your journey from Delhi at 7.30 pm and arrive in Udaipur the next day around 7.50 am. After checking in at the hotel, visit Saheliyon ki Bari, Sukhadiya Circle, City Palace Museum, and Bhartiya Lok Kala Mandal.

Package includes:

Train reservations in SL Class for standard package and 3AC for deluxe package.

1 night AC accommodation in standard hotel for Standard package and Deluxe hotel in Deluxe package.

Sightseeing as per itinerary by AC Vehicle.

Meals - Two breakfasts only.

Travel insurance.

Toll, parking and all applicable taxes for above service.

For more details about the package, you can visit the IRCTC website. Get the direct link HERE.

