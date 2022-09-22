IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking: Want to get confirmed train ticket during festive season? Follow these steps

File Photo

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking to book confirmed tatkal tickets, we have an update for you. Tatkal train journeys in Indian Railways can be booked only a day before the journey. While tatkal ticket booking for 3AC and above class starts at 10 am, the ticket booking for Sleeper starts at 11 am. Tatkal tickets can also be booked online.

Here are some steps which can help you get a confirmed Tatkal ticket

Keep all the details prepared

The most important thing during tatkal train bookings is timing. It is important that passengers keep their travel details ready in advance and upload them as soon as possible.

READ | 'Wonder if he was switched at birth': Mother's hilarious responses in 4-year-old son's school form go viral

Create a 'Master List'

Go to the IRCTC website’s ‘My Profile’ section and create a 'Master List' with all the passenger information. This aids in train bookings at any time. A separate 'Travel List' will also have to be made for each trip that you want to buy a tatkal ticket for.

READ | 7-year-old girl left locked up in school for more than 18 hours in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, here's what happened

Check station codes

Many passengers make the mistake of selecting or knowing the source and destination stations before initiating an IRCTC tatkal booking. It is important to gather necessary information including station codes to get a confirmed ticket.

Preference of berth

When asked for berth preferences, don't choose any to keep the procedure simple. Chances are that if you choose the lower berth, it won’t be available.