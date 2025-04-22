Tatkal bookings become available a day before the train's departure. Despite limited seats, a well-timed booking can help you secure one. There are no changes in IRCTC's booking timings for 2025, here’s a guide to help you quickly get your Tatkal seat.

Indian Railways is a popular and accessible mode of transport in the country. Passengers can enjoy the scenic views of the lush green fields, majestic mountains, and bustling towns as the train crosses the route. The calls of vendors and hawkers, each with their own distinct tone and style, can be heard as they walk through the compartments, selling a variety of knick-knacks. However, buying railway tickets can often become a tiring process, especially when purchasing a Tatkal ticket.

How to book Tatkal tickets?

To begin, go to the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. The IRCTC application can also be downloaded on your Android or iOS device.

Use your existing IRCTC credentials to log in, or set up a new account with a verified mobile number and email. To prevent login problems at the last minute, log in at least 10–15 minutes before the Tatkal booking window opens.

After logging in, enter your origin and destination stations, along with your travel date. Make sure to choose the “Tatkal” option from the quota dropdown, which will filter your search to show only the available Tatkal seats.

After inputting your travel details, look through the train options and select one that has Tatkal seats in your desired class. Click “Book Now,” and then fill in the passenger information, such as name, age, gender, and a valid ID proof. Keep in mind that you can book tickets for up to four passengers per PNR with the Tatkal quota.

Once all passenger details are entered, go to the payment page. You now have five minutes to finish the payment. Select your preferred payment method—UPI, credit/debit card, or net banking. To prevent any delays, make sure your payment option is set up and working correctly before you start.

Tatkal ticket booking timings

Tatkal bookings start one day before the travel date (not including the travel day) at 10:00 AM for AC classes and 11:00 AM for non-AC classes. Tatkal fees are 10% of the basic fare for second class and 30% for other classes, within specific limits. This service is available for all travel classes except First AC.

Is it possible to get refund for confirmed tatkal tickets?

Passengers should note that confirmed Tatkal tickets are not refundable. However, if a Tatkal ticket is waitlisted or cancelled due to unexpected events, a partial refund may be issued according to Indian Railways rules. To prevent fraud, always use the official IRCTC website or app. The Tatkal scheme allows bookings for up to four passengers per PNR, with additional fees.