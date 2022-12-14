Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Centre to sell up to 5 percent stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price fixed at Rs 680 per share

IRCTC share price: The OFS will open for subscription by institutional investors on Thursday and on Friday for retail investors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

Centre to sell up to 5 percent stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price fixed at Rs 680 per share
Centre to sell up to 5 percent stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price fixed at Rs 680 per share (file photo)

IRCTC share news: The Central government will on Thursday sell up to 5 percent stake in IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) through an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 680 a share.

The OFS includes a base issue size of 2 crore shares or 2.5 per cent stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of another 2.5 per cent, taking the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake.

At the floor price of Rs 680 a share, sale of 4 crore shares in IRCTC would fetch about Rs 2,700 crore to the exchequer. The floor price is at a discount of 7.4 per cent over Wednesday's closing price of IRCTC on the BSE.

READ | Indian Railway announces 'special trains' between Patna and Bengaluru; time schedule released

Shares of IRCTC closed at Rs 734.70, up 1.53 per cent over previous close on BSE. The OFS will open for subscription by institutional investors on Thursday and on Friday for retail investors. The proceeds from IRCTC OFS will add to the disinvestment kitty of the government.

The government has raised Rs 28,383 crore from central public sector enterprises' stake sale so far this fiscal against the full year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif, THESE actors have made going to weddings fashionable and stylish
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Viral Photos of the Day: Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh promote Thank God, Janhvi Kapoor sets fashion goals
Check SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and Post Office fixed deposit rates
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word in this pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.