IRCTC-SBI RuPay Card: Railway Minister launches new co-branded contactless credit card; here's all you need to know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and SBI Card on Tuesday launched the IRCTC-SBI RuPay co-branded contactless credit card, in an expansion of the portfolio on the RuPay network.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on this day launched the IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card and said that he will personally monitor and ensure that the card reaches its target userbase of more than 3 crore customers by December 25. Notably, IRCTC has a customer base of more than 5 crore users and conducts daily transactions of 8.5 lakhs.

With the new IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card, customers will be able to book tickets and do online shopping as well.

"The central government is aiming such that in the coming years, every railway ticket will be booked online through the co-branded credit card," Goyal said, adding, "The card offers rail passengers with maximum savings proposition on their travel together with exclusive benefits on retail, dining, and entertainment as well as transaction fee waivers."

For safe transactions, the IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology whereby the users can make transactions at POS machines by just tapping the card on the machines without requiring to swipe it.

Benefits of IRCTC-SBI RuPay credit card