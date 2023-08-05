Headlines

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

40 years of Sunny Deol: Best films of action star

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

IRCTC tour package: You will spend two nights each in Chandigarh, Shimla and three nights in Manali.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

IRCTC tour package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism (IRCTC) has introduced an affordable tour package for people who want to travel to Himachal Pradesh's capital city Shimla and Manali. The tour package starts from Chandigarh. The package name is Chandigarh Shimla Manali package. It consists of 7 nights and 8 days. You will spend two nights each in Chandigarh, Shimla and three nights in Manali.

The package includes 7 breakfasts and 7 dinners at the hotel. According to the IRCTC website, the tour package begins daily from Chandigarh, wherein you will see Rose Garden, Rock Garden, Museum and Sukhna Lake. In Shimla, you will see Kufri, mall road and local sightseeing.

In Manali, you will see Hadimba temple, Manu temple, Vashisht temple Bath, Van Vihar, Tibetan Monastery, and Club House among other things. On the 8th and final day, you will be dropped off at Chandigarh Airport/Railway Station.

One can book the package for August 1 to August 13 and 19 August to August 31 on the IRCTC website. More details HERE. The package costs Rs 61,185 for single occupancy, Rs 31215 for double occupancy and Rs 24,115 for triple occupancy. Room categories in all packages are the base category rooms unless stated otherwise. There will be no refund for un-utilized services and the package price is subject to change without prior notice, the IRCTC website stated.

