IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

IRCTC tour package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism (IRCTC) has introduced an affordable tour package for people who want to travel to Himachal Pradesh's capital city Shimla and Manali. The tour package starts from Chandigarh. The package name is Chandigarh Shimla Manali package. It consists of 7 nights and 8 days. You will spend two nights each in Chandigarh, Shimla and three nights in Manali.

The package includes 7 breakfasts and 7 dinners at the hotel. According to the IRCTC website, the tour package begins daily from Chandigarh, wherein you will see Rose Garden, Rock Garden, Museum and Sukhna Lake. In Shimla, you will see Kufri, mall road and local sightseeing.

In Manali, you will see Hadimba temple, Manu temple, Vashisht temple Bath, Van Vihar, Tibetan Monastery, and Club House among other things. On the 8th and final day, you will be dropped off at Chandigarh Airport/Railway Station.

One can book the package for August 1 to August 13 and 19 August to August 31 on the IRCTC website. More details HERE. The package costs Rs 61,185 for single occupancy, Rs 31215 for double occupancy and Rs 24,115 for triple occupancy. Room categories in all packages are the base category rooms unless stated otherwise. There will be no refund for un-utilized services and the package price is subject to change without prior notice, the IRCTC website stated.

