IRCTC's Shimla Kullu Manali tour package you shouldn't miss, check fares and other details

In this tour package, travellers will stay for two nights in Shimla, three nights in Manali and two nights in Chandigarh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

IRCTC tour package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Tourism (IRCTC) has introduced an affordable tour package for Keralites to visit Himachal Pradesh. This tour package of IRCTC will start on February 4. And it will end on February 11.

The journey from Kozhikode in Kerala to Himachal Pradesh will be done by air mode. This tour package is Chandigarh -Shimla-Manali ex Kozhikode.

This air tour package of IRCTC is of 7 days and 8 nights, in which Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali destinations will be covered. In the tour package, passengers will travel by Indigo Airlines in economy class.

In this tour package, travellers will stay for two nights in Shimla, three nights in Manali and two nights in Chandigarh. The passenger will have to pay Rs 57,150 for single occupancy, Rs 44,700 per person in double sharing and Rs 43,350 per person for triple sharing.

Rs 38,950 for taking a bed with a child of 5 years to 11 years, Rs 37,800 for a child of 5 years to 11 years without a bed. The booking for this package can be done through the official website of IRCTC.

For more information about this tour package click on the direct link HERE:

 READ | Want free flight ticket? THIS airline is offering flight vouchers to people, here's how you can avail it

