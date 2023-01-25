IRCTC package for Goa on Valentine's Day: Flights, cruise, breakfast, dinner, check price details

IRCTC Tour: This tour can be booked on the IRCTC's website. (Photo: Pixabay)

Do you dream of going to one of India's favourite tourist destinations, Goa? Just book your tour and leave everything to IRCTC. You can make your Valentine's Day special by taking your partner to the south-western city. IRCTC's Goa package entails flight tickets, food and sight-seeing. Check these details.

IRCTC's Goa package on Valentine's Day will entail a tour of five days and four nights. According to IRCTC's website, the tours can be booked between February 11 and March 7. Those willing to go on these tours will be provided with air tickets, food, hotel stay and other amenities.

The destination of this package will be north and south Goa. It will start from various cities, including Indore, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Patna. 5 breakfast and dinners will be included in the package.

Those who opt for this package can cruise on the Mandovi river, hang around the ocean near Miramar beach, North Goa's Baga Beach and Snow Park. They can also explore Goa's restaurants, pubs and water sports.

This tour can be booked on the IRCTC's website.

The price of the IRCTC Valentine's Day tour is Rs 51000 for a single person. If two people book the tour, the price will be Rs 40,500. For three people, the price comes down to Rs 38,150 per person.