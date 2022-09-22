IRCTC now allows you to transfer your train ticket, here's how you can do it

Have you ever found yourself in a scenario where your train ticket is confirmed but you are unable to travel? In that situation, you can transfer the confirmed ticket to another person and won't suffer any loss. In this regard, the Indian Railways has released a fresh set of instructions to permit a passenger to transfer a confirmed ticket to another individual.

The issue of being unable to travel after purchasing a ticket affects rail travellers frequently. In that case, they either have to cancel the ticket or purchase a new one later. However, it is not always simple to obtain a confirmed ticket, which is why the Railways developed this new feature.

According to the new Railways regulations, a traveller may transfer a confirmed ticket into the name of any immediate family member, including a husband, wife, father, mother, brother, or sister. The passenger must submit a request for this at least 24 hours before the train's departure. The name of the passenger will then be crossed off the ticket and replaced with the name of the member to whose name the ticket has been transferred.

However, the Indian Railways stated that a train ticket can only be transferred once, meaning that once a passenger has done so, that ticket cannot be transferred to another individual at a later time. Therefore, you cannot use the service again if you have already transferred a ticket to someone.

Check the rules for ticket transfer

1. If you are a government employee, you must submit your request 24 hours before the train's departure.

2. The ticket transfer service has advantages that the NCC applicants can also make use of.

3. The passenger must raise the ticket 48 hours before the departure if there is a holiday, wedding, or personal issue.

A step-by-step instruction manual for changing your ticket

Step 1: You must have a printout of the ticket to start.

Step 2: Carry the voter identification card or Aadhaar card of the individual to whom you want to transfer the ticket.

Step 3: Visit the reservation desk at the railroad station that is closest to you.

Step 4: Request the ticket transfer.

Step 5: The request must be made at least 24 hours before departure, though the time frame may change based on the passenger initiating the request.