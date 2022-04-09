IRCTC news: Want to book up to 12 tickets in a month? Know how

Users will be able to book 12 train tickets in a single month if they get verified through their Aadhaar number and at least one passenger is also verified through Aadhaar.

How to book more than 6 tickets and up to 12 tickets in one month

Registered users of IRCTC must get themselves verified through Aadhaar by using the Aadhaar KYC option in 'My Profile' An OTP will then be sent to the registered mobile number which is linked to the Aadhaar number. At least one passenger is also required to be verified through Aadhaar. (if booking more than 6 tickets) Users must also confirm the potential passengers through their respective Aadhaar numbers and save the verified passengers in the passenger master list. At the time of ticket booking, users can add Aadhaar verified passengers from the master list.

Here is a step-by-step guide to verifying IRCTC user ID with Aadhaar

Step 1: Visit www.irctc.co.in

Step 2: Log in to your account and Sign In

Step 3: Go to 'My Account' and select 'Link Your Aadhaar'

Step 4: Now, Aadhaar KYC will appear. Here enter your Name as per Aadhaar, your Aadhaar number, and click on 'Send OTP'

Step 5: Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number and verify.

Step 6: Click the Update button to complete the Aadhaar verification process.

Step 7: You will receive a confirmation.

Aadhaar KYC status can be checked by selecting the 'Link Your Aadhaar' link under the 'MY ACCOUNT' of the IRCTC eTicketing website.