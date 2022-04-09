IRCTC news: Want to book up to 12 tickets in a month? Know how

Users will be able to book 12 train tickets in a single month if they get verified through their Aadhaar number and at least one passenger is also verified through Aadhaar.
How to book more than 6 tickets and up to 12 tickets in one month
Here is a step-by-step guide to verifying IRCTC user ID with Aadhaar
Step 1: Visit www.irctc.co.in
Step 2: Log in to your account and Sign In
Step 3: Go to 'My Account' and select 'Link Your Aadhaar'
Step 4: Now, Aadhaar KYC will appear. Here enter your Name as per Aadhaar, your Aadhaar number, and click on 'Send OTP'
Step 5: Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number and verify.
Step 6: Click the Update button to complete the Aadhaar verification process.
Step 7: You will receive a confirmation.
Aadhaar KYC status can be checked by selecting the 'Link Your Aadhaar' link under the 'MY ACCOUNT' of the IRCTC eTicketing website.