IRCTC launches Dubai tour package that you should check out, know fares and other details

IRCTC launches Dubai tour package you must check, know fares and other details (file photo)

IRCTC Dubai package: IRCTC has launched a tour package for people who want to travel to Dubai. If you are planning to travel abroad and specifically to Dubai, then you shouldn't miss this deal.

This package of 5 days and 4 nights will start from 1 February. For this, you have to take a flight from Bhopal. The name of this package is Dazzling Dubai Tour Package Ex Bhopal. The package covers the mesmerizing attractions of the city of dreams Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

On day 1, you should reach Bhopal airport at least 3 hours prior to the scheduled flight. Board the flight from Bhopal Airport to Dubai via Mumbai. The arrival at Dubai International Airport is scheduled at around 17:20 pm.

Price details



If you are booking alone under this package of five days and four nights, then you will have to spend Rs 1,08,100. Whereas, on the booking of two people, you will have to spend Rs 1,04,900 per person. For booking three people, you will have to spend Rs 1,03,900 per person.

Burj Khalifa, Miracle Garden, Al Arab, Desert Safari and what not Our DAZZLING DUBAI package is curated to spoil you with choices. Learn more https://t.co/JCDR82TWPC @AmritMahotsav AzadiKiRail pic.twitter.com/T4eGRykquM January 10, 2023

Package includes:

Return airfare

Normal Dubai visa fees.

Stay in Deluxe Hotels

Meals: Modified American plan (4 Breakfasts & 4 Dinners, as per itinerary).

Transfer and sight seen on SIC basis.

Travel insurance (Age below 80 years only).

One local English-speaking tour representative in Dubai.

For more information, you can visit the IRCTC website. Direct link to the package HERE.