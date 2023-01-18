IRCTC's Kashmir tour package that you shouldn't miss, check price, destination covered and other details (File photo: PTI)

IRCTC Kashmir tour package: If you are planning to visit a hill station to see beautiful snow-capped mountains, then you should check the special Kashmir tour package of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It has introduced a special budget-friendly tour package that includes visiting places like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg.

The package name is 'Kashmir Heaven on Earth air package ex Ranchi'. The duration of this tour is 6 nights and 7 days which will begin on March 29. People will be travelling to Srinagar by flight from Ranchi via Delhi. The flight is scheduled to depart from Ranchi airport at 10.35 am on March 29. The last of the tour will be on April 4.

You will arrive at Srinagar Airport at 4.25 pm and transfer to the Houseboat for check-in and relaxation. The package includes accommodation and food arrangements for the passengers.

Package details

Air ticket in Economy class (Ranchi-Srinagar-Ranchi).

04 N Accommodation at Srinagar

01 N Accommodation at Sonmarg

01 Night accommodation in Deluxe Houseboat in Srinagar.

Meals on MAP (6 BF+6 D).

All transfers and sightseeing by Tourist vehicle (as per itinerary)

GST

Price details

The cost of this tour package costs Rs 42,150 per person for triple occupancy and Rs 43,650 per person for double occupancy and for single occupancy then you have to spend Rs 60,900. For more details about the package, you can check out the IRCTC website. Direct link to the package HERE.

Kashmir is CALLING

Come and get the experience of a lifetime. Book irctc's all inclusive package at the lowest prices. Know more https://t.co/CQ9m3c59o0@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi bharatparv23 AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) January 17, 2023

