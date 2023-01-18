Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

IRCTC's Kashmir tour package that you shouldn't miss, check price, destination covered and other details

IRCTC Kashmir tour package is of 6 nights and 7 days and includes accommodation and food arrangements for the passengers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

IRCTC's Kashmir tour package that you shouldn't miss, check price, destination covered and other details
IRCTC's Kashmir tour package that you shouldn't miss, check price, destination covered and other details (File photo: PTI)

IRCTC Kashmir tour package: If you are planning to visit a hill station to see beautiful snow-capped mountains, then you should check the special Kashmir tour package of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It has introduced a special budget-friendly tour package that includes visiting places like Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg.

The package name is 'Kashmir Heaven on Earth air package ex Ranchi'. The duration of this tour is 6 nights and 7 days which will begin on March 29. People will be travelling to Srinagar by flight from Ranchi via Delhi. The flight is scheduled to depart from Ranchi airport at 10.35 am on March 29. The last of the tour will be on April 4.

You will arrive at Srinagar Airport at 4.25 pm and transfer to the Houseboat for check-in and relaxation. The package includes accommodation and food arrangements for the passengers.

Package details

  • Air ticket in Economy class (Ranchi-Srinagar-Ranchi).
  • 04 N Accommodation at Srinagar
  • 01 N Accommodation at Sonmarg
  • 01 Night accommodation in Deluxe Houseboat in Srinagar.
  • Meals on MAP (6 BF+6 D).
  • All transfers and sightseeing by Tourist vehicle (as per itinerary)
  • GST

Price details

The cost of this tour package costs Rs 42,150 per person for triple occupancy and Rs 43,650 per person for double occupancy and for single occupancy then you have to spend Rs 60,900. For more details about the package, you can check out the IRCTC website. Direct link to the package HERE.

READ | IRCTC's valentine's day special tour package: A romantic getaway to Goa for couples

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Winter Diet: 5 healthy food to have this season
Pravaig Veer EV aimed to serve Indian armed forces showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.