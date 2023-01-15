Make your Valentine's Day extra special with IRCTC's Andaman, Kolkata tour package: Fare details, other info here | Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

IRCTC has a fantastic package for you if you want to make your significant other's Valentine's Day extra special this year. This Valentine's Day, the IRCTC will introduce fantastic tour packages for people traveling. As part of this air tour package, tours to Kolkata and the Andaman Islands are being offered in February to celebrate Valentine's Day. This six-day tour will take place from February 10 through February 15, 2023, lasting six days and five nights.

Tourist places that will be covered during trip

Tourists will visit the Kalighat Temple and Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, the Historical Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Corbin Cove Beach, the Light and Sound Show in the Historical Cellular Jail, Radhanagar Beach, Kalapathar Beach, and Baratang Island in Havelock as part of this IRCTC-valentine special package. Flight arrangements from Lucknow to Kolkata and from Kolkata to Port Blair, as well as the return trip, have been created for the travellers in this tour package.

Special Valentine’s Day celebration

IRCTC will arrange the to-and-from air travel, hotel accommodations in deluxe hotels/resorts, and Indian food in breakfast and dinner for those who purchase this air travel package. Special Valentine's Day celebrations will be arranged for couples on February 14 at Port Blair and Baratang Island in the evening.

IRCTC special Valentine's Day trip to Andaman: Fare details

The total cost for a single traveller staying in a hotel room will be Rs. 73,330. For two people staying together, the package will cost Rs. 58,560 per person. However, the price of the package will be Rs. 57,180 per person for a stay of three people.

Here's how to book?

Ajit Kumar Sinha, Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC Northern Region, provided information in this regard and stated that there is limited space available in this package. As a result, reservations will be made according to first come, first served, Aaj Tak reported.

He added that those who are interested can get in touch with the Kanpur Railway Station and the IRCTC office in Lucknow, as well as make online reservations through the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. You can also call these numbers for reservations and additional information. 8287930908/82879330902 for Lucknow, 8595924298 for Kanpur.