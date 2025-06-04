For their victory against Punjab Kings, RCB won a prize money of Rs 20 crores ($2.4 million). But, do you know that even before winning the title, RCB owner, United Spirits, earned a staggering profit of Rs 2200 crores?

On June 3, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Yesterday was the first time in 18 years that RCB won the IPL. For their victory against Punjab Kings, RCB won a prize money of Rs 20 crores ($2.4 million). But, do you know that even before winning the title, RCB owner, United Spirits, earned a staggering profit of Rs 2200 crores?

Who is the owner of the IPL team RCB?

2025 champions, RCB, is owned by the country's largest liquor company United Spirits Ltd. The company's current CEO and MD is Praveen Someshwar. The nearly 200-year-old United Spirits was started in Madras Presidency during the British period. The company manufactures McDowell's, one of the cheapest liquors in the country. USL is run by foreigners. Earlier, this company was owned by Vijay Mallya. He had bought RCB. Later, this company came into the hands of Diageo.

Let us tell you that RCB made a profit of Rs 2200 crores even before winning the final match of IPL. But, do you know how much the owner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) earns from one match of IPL?

From buying players to forming the team, crores of rupees are spent on the coach and other staff. Let us tell you that the owners of IPL teams earn money from the sale of match tickets, sponsorship, and media rights.

If media reports are to be believed, the owners get the money for about 80 percent of the tickets sold in IPL matches. For example, Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of 1.32 lakh people. Suppose about one lakh people bought tickets, and the average price of a ticket is Rs 3000, so tickets worth about Rs 30 crore were sold. 80 percent of Rs 30 crore, i.e., Rs 24 crore, goes to the team owners. Now, you must be wondering how RCB earned 2200 crores in one day. Let's know the complete account.

Ahead of the title match of IPL 2025, the stock of United Spirits Limited (USB) saw a rise in the stock market. At the end of the trading session on Tuesday, the company's shares closed up nearly 2 percent at Rs 1579.05. The stock gained Rs 29.75 in a single trading session. The stock also hit an intraday high of Rs 1609.60 during this period. The company's market cap increased due to the rise in the stock. The market cap of United Spirits on Monday was Rs 1,12,688.47, which increased to Rs 1,14,852.34 on Tuesday. In this way, there was a change of about Rs 2,164 crore in 24 hours. USB shares are expected to rise in Wednesday's session as well.

