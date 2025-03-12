Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, India's largest telecom company Jio has come up with a few data packs which will also offer subscription of JioHotstar for its user so that watch the tournament matches at high-speed.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to entertain millions as it is returning with another edition on March 22. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin so that they enjoy live matches on their smartphones hassle-free. Anticipating the huge demand for data, India's biggest telecom company Jio has come up with several plans that will provide affordability and high-speed network for uninterrupted enjoyment. We have listed down the newly launched Jio packs that will help you choose the best plan as per your data needs.

Jio Recharge packs

Jio Rs 100 Recharge Plan - In this plan, Jio users can enjoy a JioHotstar subscription along with 5GB of data. It comes with a validity of 90 days. However, this plan doesn't come with any calling or SMS benefits and the user will need a base plan to activate Jio's data-only pack with the JioHotstar subscription.

Jio Rs 195 Recharge Plan - This plan offers 15GB of high-speed data and comes with a 90-day validity. It also gives access to JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days. After 15GB, the users can still access data but at 64kbps speed.

Jio Rs 949 Recharge Plan - In this plan, Jio offers 2GB of high-speed data per day along with three subscriptions of JioHotstar, JioTV and Jio Cloud. The validity of this plan is for 84 days and the total data offered in this plan is 168GB (84 days x 2GB per day). Not only this, but this pack also comes with an unlimited calling facility and 100 SMS per day.

IPL 2025

The 18th edition of IPL is set to commence on March 22 with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.