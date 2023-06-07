After streaming IPL 2023 for free on JioCinema; Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani take two big steps, details inside

Indian Premier League (IPL) is without doubt one of the most popular sporting events in India and for the last few years billions of IPL fans from across the world had to spend money to watch their favourite players in action. But IPL 2023 changed everything as Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Cinema live streamed the whole IPL 2023 season for free. Now, Jio Cinema has come up with more good news for cricket lovers. It may be recalled that in June 2022, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani had resigned as director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and his elder son Akash Ambani was appointed as the chair of the Reliance Jio Infocomm board of directors.

Team India will tour West Indies in July play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20 matches. According to Cricbuzz, fans can enjoy all the matches on this tour for free on Jio Cinema. It is to be noted that Fancode holds the rights to West Indies cricket and Dream Sports has brought it under Viacom18.

India vs West Indies scheduled

Test series

12-16 July: First Test

20-24 July: Second Test

One-day series

27 July: First ODI

29 July: Second ODI

1 August: Third ODI

T20I series

4 August: First T20I

6 August: Second T20I

8 August: Third T20I

12 August: Fourth T20I

13 August: Fifth T20I

Meanwhile, there is good news for Bigg Boss fans too as Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is set to host the new season of Bigg Boss OTT and this time the fans will be able to watch the show for free on Jio Cinema. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to start from June 17, 2023.