IOC suffers Rs 1,992 crore loss due to low petrol and diesel prices

Petrol, and diesel prices: This is the first time the company has posted a loss in over two years

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

The government has said the oil companies are free to increase or decrease retail prices (File)

The unofficial embargo on increasing the prices of petrol and diesel amid high inflation has resulted in a net loss of Rs 1,992 crore to the Indian Oil Corporation in the June quarter. One of the largest oil companies in the country had posted a profit of Rs 5,941 crore during the same period last year.

The Central government had cut down the excise duty on petrol and diesel in May, amid spiraling global crude prices. 

During the quarter, IOC and other state-owned fuel retailers Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) did not revise petrol and diesel prices in line with rising costs.

This is the first time the company has posted a loss in over two years. The last time it reported quarterly losses was in March 2020. 

"The suppressed marketing margins of certain petroleum products have offset the benefit of an increase in gross refining margins," the company said in notes to its accounts.

The government has said the oil companies are free to increase or decrease retail prices, the three companies haven't done so despite the losses. They haven't explained their decision as of now. 

IOC reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,052.78 crore on petroleum product sales in April-June compared to a profit of Rs 6,708.86 crore in the year-ago period. It had a pre-tax profit of Rs 8,251.29 crore in the preceding (January-March 2022) quarter.

With inputs from PTI

