Investor Alert: Mindtree announces dividend of Rs 7.5 per share; Q2 profit improves

Mindtree declared an interim dividend of 75 percent at Rs 7.5 per equity share of a par value of Rs 10 per share. The IT company announced its Q2 FY21 results, which saw net profit increase by Rs 2,537 million, up 19 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while its revenue was marginally up by Rs 19,260 crore - 0.9 percent. While QQQ growth at 0.6 year-on-year percent basis.

Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director of Mindtree, said, "I am pleased and encouraged by my performance in delivering broad-based growth for this quarter with revenues of $ 261M and EBITDA." We appreciate our customers' trust and thank our employees for their incredible dedication and collaborative spirit during these unprecedented times. Debashis said, our approach to redefining prospects as a new normal for businesses enabled us to deliver balanced H1 performance.

Chatterjee said this has helped strengthen our confidence in our strengths to develop future-ready talent by delivering business transformation partners for our customers and delivering value to all our stakeholders.

Its EBITDA margin was 13.2 percent in the quarter under review, compared to 18.2 percent in the same period of 19.6 percent in FY15.

Two hundred eighty-three active customers as of September 30, 2020, one new customer added during the quarter o $ 10 million, a total increase of 24.

Net profit improved by 200 basis points QoQ.

The company had 21,827 employees as of September 30, 2020, while the attrition was 13.8 percent on a 12-month basis.