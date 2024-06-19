Twitter
Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

In addition, Maulik is a Law Graduate from the University of Southern California (USC). Here is an excerpt from our interesting conversation.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future
In an engaging conversation, we sat down with Maulik Raval, currently working as a Compliance Manager from Fine Hospitality Group, an outstanding leader and creator, delving into his experiences, his vision, and the driving force behind his incredible journey. In addition, Maulik is a Law Graduate from the University of Southern California (USC). Here is an excerpt from our interesting conversation.

Q: Maulik, I would like to thank you for your participation in the interview today. Firstly, do you mind if I ask something about your biography and how you have come to that occupation and specialty?

Maulik Raval: It was a pleasure to be here, I wanted to start my journey when one day, a childhood dream to improve people’s lives through technology awakened in me. Computer science was the field of study that I embraced and which enabled me to progress towards my desired career. In years of my work, I have met great teams and companies and every experience contributes to a formation of a new outlook or a desire to create something new. In addition, I got the directions to accomplish my career goals in the Law field while studying LL.M. at the University of Southern California.

Q: What reason prompted you to shift to your current projects?

Maulik Raval: The reason behind this is the quest for solving practical problems with a real impact. The possibility of using technology to solve various challenges has been captivating me all my life - it may involve improvement in effectiveness and provision of better services to humans together with ensuring that there are future generations who can meet their needs without compromising the present one. This is because I remain energized whenever it's evident that such ideas have real benefits in reality”.

Q: Could you talk about a significant challenge that you once faced and how you overcame it?

Maulik Raval: In my point of view, the early days of starting up were some of the most difficult times. Success was uncertain, and resources were few. But through determination and learning, the team managed to navigate through these hurdles by having an altered mission/vision statement. This made me appreciate the power of persistence while always remaining on target.

Q: In your opinion, what factors define successful leaders, especially with the rapidly growing rate of technological advancement?

Maulik Raval: To aspire to great leadership, or to be a great leader, one must be able to perfect the art of envisioning and doing. For me, leadership is not only about exploring where one wants to be in the future but also about making sure that everyone in that organization follows that path. Another important value that is also hard to define is flexibility – the ability to embrace change and adjust the course of action if needed. As much as technical skills, emotional intelligence, and communication skills are also important qualities that make leaders appreciate their team and other stakeholders.

Q: What are the key rights granted to individuals under the GDPR?

Maulik Raval: Each person shall have the right to access the personal data processed by the GDPR, to rectify it, to the erasure of personal data concerning him or her, to restrict the processing of personal data, to data portability, and to object to processing. There are several essential rights in GDPR including the right to obtain consent for data processing, the right to data portability, and the right to data correction and erasure.

Q: How did the GDPR influence data privacy laws in the United States?

Maulik Raval: Centred in Europe, the GDPR prompted the making of the California Consumer Privacy Act in 2020 empowers California consumers on their entries and includes the right to know what information about them is collected, and the right to veto the sale of the information.

Q: What is a significant trend in the future of data privacy regulation?

Maulik Raval: One such trend is the increasing use of PETs that help to protect individuals’ data while at the same time providing much-needed analytical insights. Differential privacy and homomorphic encryption are two examples of PETs.

Q: Last but not least, what tips do you have for young talents, inventors, and innovators to succeed?

Maulik Raval: Apart from this I would recommend people to always be curious in life and never cease to explore. There are basic rules for those who plan on getting involved in the field of technology and business because the area is actively developing. Additionally, concerns risks as a form of novelty and does not view failure as the end of the path, but a good lesson to be learned. Seek out mentors and other people who can help you in case of any challenges or when you are stuck with something. Not to mention, it is greatly important to stick with the vision and be relentless in achieving and bringing the visions into reality.

Conclusion:

It gives a push to the dreams of Maulik Raval that he did not let go of the opportunities and chose a progressive path. They can develop vital leadership qualities and ideas through their knowledge and experiences that help them as visionary business persons. The world is eager to see their further endeavors in the IT sphere and other fields that are involved.

 

    Advertisement