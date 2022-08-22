Interested in owning a property at a lower price? Know details on PNB mega e-auction for properties

This news is for those homebuyers who are looking for affordable housing. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is all set to conduct an electronic auction (e-auction) for the mortgage properties on 25 August. The PNB e-auction will provide a variety of properties, such as residential, commercial, industrial, and other types of real estate.

“Your search for affordable residential and commercial properties will come to an end here! Log on to e-Bikray portal https://ibapi.in for bidding," PNB tweeted.

What properties are up for auction?

This nation-wide online mega e-auction of residential and commercial properties is being held in a transparent manner under the SARFAESI Act.

How to participate?

The interested participants will have to login to the official website of e-Bikray portal at ibapi.in.

Buyer has to login in his MSTC-IBAPI portal using his login id & password .Click on the link “Pay Pre-Bid EMD", generate a challan selecting the option NEFT & then go to the bank to make NEFT payment.

The IBAPI portal is a project of the Indian Banks Association (IBA), in accordance with the general policy of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, to provide a common platform to display information about mortgaged properties to be sold at online auction by banks, beginning with Public Sector Banks.

KYC documents required for registering as Individual

a) PAN Card

b) Address Proof

Prospective buyers can register online under any one of the categories - Individual, Group of Individuals, Firm, Company, Cooperative Society/Trust, Government Department/PSU, Any other Legal Entity.