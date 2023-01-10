Search icon
Instagram to remove shopping tab from main bar soon

The Shop tab will be replaced with the Reels tab, which is now located in the front and centre of the navigation bar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Social networking platform Instagram has announced that it will remove the shopping tab from the main bar at the bottom of the screen, starting next month.

Moreover, the button to create a new post will move down, reports The Verge.

However, the Reels tab, which is currently present in the front and centre of the navigation bar, will replace the Shop tab.

The company also said that shopping will still be a part of the platform even without its shortcut on the home feed.

"You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more," the company said in its support page.

In September last year, the company started testing a main feed without a shopping button and said it wanted to "simplify Instagram experience" for users, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, Meta introduced new sharing features including `Notes` on Instagram, that would help users to feel closer to the people they care about.

