Instagram new rule: THESE users can no longer use live feature, check details

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has introduced a new policy, putting a restriction on who can use its Live feature. Until now, anyone on the platform could go live. Read on to know the details of the new mandate.

Social media platform Instagram has introduced a new policy, putting a restriction on who can use its Live feature. Until now, anyone on the platform could go live. But now, only those users who have at least 1,000 followers and a public account will be able to use the option, according to reports. The 1,000-follower mandate is similar to the one set by TikTok for its users. Those attempting to start a Live but not eligible to do so will see a message stating the feature is no longer available to them. "Your account is no longer eligible for Live. We changed the requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos," the prompt reads.

Why has the new rule been introduced?

While Instagram has not provided any specific reason for bringing the new rule, it is believed the move is aimed at enhancing the overall Live experience by limiting lower-quality streams. Instagram is not the only platform to have such a rule in place: TikTok, the short video-sharing platform which remains banned in India, also requires its users to have a minimum of 1,000 followers to go live. YouTube creators, on the other hand, need at least 50 subscribers to stream live.

How have Instagram users reacted to the move?

The mandate didn't sit down well with many Instagram users, with several saying the decision would affect smaller creators and everyday users. "They want people to use it for content creation and advertisement only. No more sharing your life with your family, it doesn't make Meta any money!" one user commented. "This will just encourage people to purchase followers from bot farms for a couple hundred dollars," another lamented.