Instagram announces its age verification test to India, here’s why

Representational Image

Instagram revealed on October 14 that it is expanding a trial that asks users to confirm their age on the platform to India and Brazil in response to complaints that the Meta-owned video and photo sharing platform is having a negative effect on teen audiences.

The test, which was first implemented in the United States in June 2022, demands that any user who tries to change their date of birth from under 18 to 18 or older prove their age by uploading a photo ID or filming a video selfie.

According to the company, Meta has teamed up with UK-based digital identity provider Yoti to offer video selfies. Yoti will estimate a user's age based on their facial features, and after that, both Meta and Yoti will delete the image. Meta added that the technology can only detect an individual's age.

The birth certificate, driver's licence, passport, voter ID card, or any other government-issued identification document is acceptable for the photo ID option on Instagram, according to the company.

Additionally, the testing platform announced that it is eliminating social vouching as a method of age verification. Teens had the option of selecting three friends who could verify their ages and are 18 or older by following them on social media. Without providing a specific justification, Meta stated that it is removing this option to "make some improvements."

The company claims that it wants to make sure that teens and adults are having the appropriate experience for their age group through this test. By the end of this year, it also plans to extend the test to the European Union and the United Kingdom.

This development comes a month after Instagram extended its parental supervision tools to India, designed to protect young users by helping parents and guardians get more involved in their kids' experiences on Instagram.