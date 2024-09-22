Inside pics of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Dubai villa gifted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, worth Rs…

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, among the wealthiest people in the world, are known for their extravagant lifestyle and impressive real estate holdings across the globe. One of their most opulent properties is a sea-facing villa in Dubai, valued at a staggering Rs 650 crore.

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani purchased this luxurious estate located in the prestigious Palm Jumeirah area of Dubai. The villa, situated in northern Palm Jumeirah, features 10 spacious bedrooms, a private spa, and two swimming pools. According to Belleview.ae, the property is adorned with Italian marble and exquisite royal artworks, enhancing its grandeur.

Spanning over 26,033 square feet, the beachside villa was reportedly acquired for around USD 80 million (approximately Rs 650 crore). The Ambani family uses this lavish Dubai villa as a vacation retreat. It boasts both an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, providing a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury.

Apart from this Dubai villa, the Ambani family owns multiple high-value properties, including their renowned Mumbai residence, Antilia. Valued at Rs 15,000 crore, Antilia is the second most expensive home in the world, just behind the UK's Buckingham Palace. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their sons, Akash and Anant, reside in Antilia, while their daughter, Isha Ambani, lives with her husband Anand Piramal in another lavish property, the Gulita bungalow.