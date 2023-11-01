Headlines

Inside India's largest luxury mall owned by richest Asian Mukesh Ambani, see pics

Mukesh Ambani has launched India’s largest luxury mall called the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s BKC. The new mall integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and he has been determined to bring luxury brands to India via subsidiaries of Rs 15.49 trillion Reliance Industries. Over the past few years, Mukesh Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani have brought luxury fashion brands like Amiri, Versace, Balenciaga, All Saints, Jimmy Choo, Gas, Hugo Boss and others to India as Reliance Retail partner brands. Until now, most of these brands were available through Reliance owned Ajio but now the brands have a new destination for the offline luxury stores. Mukesh Ambani has launched India’s largest luxury mall called the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai’s BKC. The new mall integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden

Spanning four levels across a sprawling 7,50,000 square feet area, the retail stores at the mall boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

The new luxurious mall will also be home to renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

The mall's structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, has been brought to life through a collaboration between TVS and the Reliance team. Marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and an artful play of soft lighting coalesce harmoniously to establish a backdrop that exemplifies the essence of luxury.

