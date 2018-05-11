Headlines

HomeBusiness

Business

Inland Waterways Association of India working on easy financing models for investment

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is working upon 'easy financing models' to gain banking sector's confidence to invest into inland water transport.

Latest News

Ateeq Shaikh

Updated: May 11, 2018, 10:58 PM IST

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is working upon ‘easy financing models’ to gain banking sector’s confidence to invest into inland water transport.

On Friday, IWAI chairperson Nutan Guha Biswas said that the banking finance is needed for the emerging business opportunities that private players are inclined to be involved. Lots of investment are being done to develop the waterway sector which is going to complement railways and roadways and IWAI has started working on eight new National Waterways, in addition to five others on which work had been on in full swing.

During the day long Stakeholders Conference on Emerging Business opportunities in Inland Water Transport Sector, Rajat Sachar, Advisor, Ministry of Shipping sought recommendations from the private players for policy changes to make inland water transport a vibrant sector. Referring to the Jal Marg Vikas Project being implemented between Varanasi and Haldia on river Ganga, he said, the government has decided to invest Rs 5,369 crore on one National Waterway apart from appealing to the financial institutions to offer products for private sector investment in inland water transport sector where annual government funding has increased by 12 times in the last four years.

Financing and funding for operation and maintenance of inland water transport assets is a challenge for shippers, vessel operators and asset management firms as the banking sector is not yet ready with any customised financing option for the sector.

Bank of Baroda, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer P S Jayakumar commented that the banks can provide flexible scheme for financing, like providing the moratorium period for loans on existing as well as the new projects. Other than issue of bonds can be the alternative source for long-term loan capital financing ship-owners.

