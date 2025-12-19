FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'

When clicked, the link takes users to a fake news like website made to lure people into sharing personal and financial details. After the video went viral, authorities cautioned the public to be in alert mode and verify sources.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 08:45 PM IST

Infosys' Sudha Murty's deepfake video goes viral, says, 'it's all because of...'
Sudha Murty.
Sudha Murty, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, has been deeply embroiled in a controversy surrounding a fake video. A deepfake video of her has been going viral on social media showing her falsely promoting so-called “investment opportunities.” The video goes deeper as it shows Infosys Foundation Chairperson urging viewers to click on a certain link. The video has been shared through a handle named Triade Wine

When clicked, the link takes users to a fake news like website made to lure people into sharing personal and financial details. After the video went viral, authorities have cautioned the public to be in alert mode, verify sources, and strictly restrict themselves from clicking on suspicious links or associating with unverified investment claims circulated online.

The fake clip shows her claiming that “a number of investors have already joined and are earning from 10 lakh rupees per month,” and adds that registrations were being stopped due to an “influx of new clients.”

further urges viewers to register “only until the end of this day” through a link placed below the video, suggesting that those who could still access it had “the opportunity to become an investor.”

Sudha Murthy reacted to the video going viral on the internet on Friday, and termed it "fake". She said, “It’s all fake. It’s all because of artificial intelligence (AI),” and further added, “A cunning mind is behind that.”

She cautioned people not to invest in the video and stated, “In my case, with my face and with my voice and investment of money, it is fake news. Don’t do investments and hurt yourself.” She told reporters, “I never talk about investments anywhere... anytime. So whenever you see my face, don’t invest. I earnestly request not to make investments and think over it (before investments). It’s your hard-earned money. Go to a bank and get it clarified, and then only you should invest."

