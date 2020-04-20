Infosys records 9.8% growth in FY 20, digital portfolio grows by 37.8%

Indian services giant Infosys on Monday reported a revenue of over Rs 90,000 crore for the Financial Year 2020, recording a nearly 10% annual revenue growth.

The company said that for the year ended March 31, 2020, revenues were Rs 90,791 crore, growth of 9.8% YoY while operating profit was Rs 19,374 crore, growth of 2.6% YoY.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, revenues were Rs 23,267 crore, growth of 8.0% YoY and 0.8% QoQ, while operating profit was Rs 4,927 crore, increase of 6.7% YoY and a decrease of 2.7% QoQ, Infosys said in a press release.

Commenting on results, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said, “I am proud of the Infosys team that has worked exceptionally well to achieve 93% remote working today and ensuring consistent service delivery for our clients in this rapidly changing environment. Our focus on the health of our employees and our commitment to our clients helped us navigate the past few weeks.”

“We had an exceptional year in the financial year 2020 with a growth of 9.8% and operating margin of 21.3%. While the immediate short-term will be challenging, looking ahead, we can see that there is a strong interest to consolidate with partners with high-quality and agile service delivery and strong financial resilience. I am confident we will emerge from this stronger,” he added.

Infosys credited its results to the growth in the digital portfolio which grew by 37.8% in the FY20 and 31.7% year-on-year growth.

In Q4, digital revenues of at US $1,341 million were recorded which were 41.9% of total revenues.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 9.50 per share. “The final dividend of Rs 9.50 per share is a testimony of a strong free cash flow performance for FY 20," Nilanjan Roy, CFO, said.

On the future, the company said it was unable to provide guidance on revenues and margins for FY 21 at this stage due to the business uncertainty emanating from COVID-19 outbreak.

“We completed a satisfying year on multiple counts – growth in all verticals and geographies, significant increase in large deal wins, good client mining and operational discipline”, said Pravin Rao, COO.

“The impact caused by COVID-19 since last few weeks of March has led to significant displacement in the operating model while severely testing business continuity plans of companies. We demonstrated what a ‘Live Enterprise’ truly is by improving the infrastructure and technology enablement for our employees in a short time span and ensuring business continuity for clients," he added.