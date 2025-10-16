Infosys Q2 Results: Narayana Murthy's Infosys beats estimate, reports profit of Rs...

Infosys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share for the September quarter.

Infosys Q2 Results: Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services provider, reported consolidated net profit for the Q2 FY26 (July-September) at Rs 7375 crore (up 13 per cent) from Rs 6516 crore in the year-ago period. This marks a 13.2 per cent YoY rise from the Rs 6,506 crore net profit reported in Q2 FY25. The firm's revenue from operations grew 8.5 per cent to Rs 44,490 crore. Its expenses rose to Rs 35,243 crore.

The company increased the lower base of the growth outlook for fiscal year 2026 to 2-3 per cent in constant currency terms from 1-3 per cent it had projected in the June 2025 quarter. It posted a marginal decline in operating margin to 21 per cent both on year-over-year and a quarterly basis.

Infosys announces Rs 23 dividend

Infosys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share for the September quarter. The company has set October 27 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders set to receive the payment.

Infosys share price

The IT firm's shares closed at Rs 1,470.90 on Thursday hour before the company declared its Q2 FY26 results. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 6.10 lakh crore.

Infosys wins Rs 14000 crore contract from NHSBSA

Infosys recently secured around Rs 14,137 crore contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA). The IT major will deliver a new workforce management system for the NHS in England and Wales, the company said in a regulatory filing. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh has said, "We are honoured to be chosen by NHSBSA to deliver generational change through the Future Workforce Solution." The company increased the employee headcount during the quarter by 8,203 to 3,31,991 from 3,23,788 reported in June 2025 quarter.

What will Infosys do under the deal?

Under the 15-year agreement, Infosys will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The new solution will continue to manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees across England and Wales.