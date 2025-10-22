FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Infosys promoters, including Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty, Nandan Nilekani, opt out of Rs 18000 crore share buyback

In a meeting on September 11, the Infosys board approved the company's largest-ever share buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 06:18 PM IST

Infosys Buyback: Infosys promoters and promoter group, including Nandan M Nilekani and Sudha Murty, have decided not to participate in the company's Rs 18,000 crore share buyback, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, PTI reported. In a meeting on September 11, the Infosys board approved the company's largest-ever share buyback worth Rs 18,000 crore.

"...the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company have expressed their intention of not participating in the Buyback vide their letters dated September 14, 2025, September 16, 2025, September 17, 2025, September 18, 2025 and September 19, 2025."

Why is the buyback being undertaken?

The buyback is being undertaken after taking into account the strategic and operational cash needs in the medium term and the need for returning surplus funds to the members in an efficient manner in line with Infosys' capital allocation policy, the filing said. Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share.

Who are Infosys promoters?

Infosys promoters include company co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha N Murty, daughter Akshata Murty, and son Rohan Murty. It also includes company co-founder Nandan Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani, and children Nihar and Janhavi Nilekani. Other co-founders and their families are also promoters of the company. The promoters collectively hold 13.05 per cent of the company's equity as on the buyback announcement date.

READ | Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal faces Rs 128 crore GST demand from...; shares fall to...

Infosys' first share buyback programme

Infosys had announced its first share buyback programme in 2017. The company at that time had purchased 11.3 crore shares, or up to 4.92 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, at Rs 1,150 per equity share, amounting to around Rs 13,000 crore.

Infosys share price

The Infosys shares settled at Rs 1,471 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, 0.72 per cent higher than its previous close. Its market cap stands at Rs 6.10 lakh crore.

