Infosys' Narayana Murthy and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, two of India’s wealthiest individuals, own homes in Bengaluru’s iconic luxury residence, Kingfisher Towers. As per reports, Murthy’s apartment has four bedrooms and five designated parking spaces in his 8,400-square-foot apartment on the 16th floor. According to a TOI, Narayana Murthy spent a staggering Rs 59,500 per square foot, making it one of the most expensive real estate prices in Bengaluru. But did you know that this opulent apartment complex is reportedly built on the very land that once housed Vijay Mallya’s childhood home?

Recently, in a podcast interview with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya talked candidly about different phases of his life. One of his most notable moments was his analysis of the now-iconic penthouse atop Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers, a structure that never fails to fascinate real estate fans due to its prime location.

The penthouse was once Mallya's childhood home and is located in the centre of Bengaluru's Central Business District, with a view of Cubbon Park. That was the bungalow where I grew up and where my father lived. It originally stood on the same land where Kingfisher Towers now stands,” Mallya recalled.

Mallya claims that the idea to turn the bungalow into a sky-high residence started as a remark. He said that Irfan Razack, the chairman of the Prestige Group, had come to him with a plan to turn the valuable property into an exclusive housing development. “I jokingly told my friend Razack that I’d only agree if they could place my family bungalow on top of the building,” he said. “To my surprise, he agreed—and that’s exactly what they did.”

He added that business interests were the driving force behind the Kingfisher Towers project's approval because building a property in such a desirable area would greatly improve the company's prospects.

Mallya acknowledged that the penthouse is still unfinished when questioned about its current condition. “It’s tied up in the UBHL liquidation proceedings. Once that’s resolved, the property can be restored,” he noted, adding that he is actively working to resolve the legal hurdles.

The penthouse in Bengaluru is still a marvel of architecture and real estate, not only because of its position, which is surrounded by Cubbon Park and Chinnaswamy Stadium, but also because of the people who live there. According to sources, in addition to Mallya's sky bungalow, other well-known residents of Kingfisher Towers include Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath.