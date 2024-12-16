He urged the adoption of 'compassionate capitalism,' combining the principles of capitalism with social responsibility

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has once again defended his suggestion of a 70-hour workweek, urging young Indians to work harder to help India become a global leader. Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce centenary launch in Kolkata, Murthy emphasised the need for high aspirations and hard work, especially since "800 million Indians get free ration," reflecting poverty in the country.

Highlighting his time at Infosys, he said, “We compared ourselves with the best global companies, and Indians still have a long way to go. If we don’t work hard, who will?”

Murthy shared his journey from being a socialist in the Nehru era to realising the importance of entrepreneurship after his experiences in Paris in the 1970s. “In the West, trains ran on time, and people were prosperous. I understood that the only way to fight poverty is to create jobs and wealth, which entrepreneurs do.”

He urged the adoption of "compassionate capitalism," combining the principles of capitalism with social responsibility. This, he believes, will help build better infrastructure and create opportunities for all.

He also praised Kolkata, calling it “the most cultured place in the entire country,” and recalled great personalities like Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

He concluded by addressing India’s productivity challenges, citing a comment that a Chinese worker is 3.5 times more productive than an Indian. “It’s easy to remain complacent, but to earn global respect, we must perform. Performance leads to recognition, and recognition brings power,” he said, urging young Indians to dedicate themselves to hard work and progress.