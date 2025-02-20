Infosys faced a backlash after it laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments.

Infosys latest news: Narayana Murthy's Infosys has been in the news for quite some time due to several reasons, including the recent Mysuru campus layoffs of trainees over performance-related issues. The IT services company was accused of 'unethically' terminating employees without adhering to due process. However, the company has denied the allegations. Infosys has said it did not use force or intimidation tactics when it laid off trainees at Mysuru campus over performance-related issues, and that it was explaining the circumstances to the labour department authorities.

Shaji Mathew, Chief Human Resources Officer at Infosys, however, conceded that assessment failure percentages this time around have been 'slightly higher' than in the past. In an interview with PTI, he also dismissed charges that the tests had been designed for failure. On whether the layoffs would severely dent Infosys' brand as the company goes out to campuses for FY26 hiring, he said that plans to hire 20,000 freshers for next fiscal are on track and they should have nothing to worry about as they will get one of the best corporate training.

Infosys layoffs

Earlier this month, India's second-largest IT services company faced a backlash after it laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments. The trainees after a two-year wait had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024.

READ | Ahead of annual salary hike, Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers lower...

Infosys denies using force, intimidation tactics

Mathew said that given that the company invests money and effort to select and put trainees through the training program "it is in the interest of Infosys to see that all these people are successful, and that is when we are able to put them into our projects".

"There is training investment that goes in and we also pay them salary during the training...It is not in the interest of the company to let any of these people go...It is a loss to them of course, it is a loss to us as well," he said adding that the particular batch of trainees had not cleared internal assessments after three attempts.

(With inputs from PTI)