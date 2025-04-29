Infosys has maintained that it has followed the existing policy under which the freshers will not be able to continue with the organisation if they fail the assessment.

Infosys, one of India's leading IT companies, has terminated another 195 trainees from a batch of 680 following internal assessment failures, as per a MoneyControl report. This is the fourth round of exits at the Bengaluru-based software giant. India’s second-largest IT services company terminated about 240 trainees on April 18, reports suggest. Now, the total number of affected trainees has reached approximately 800 since February this year. Infosys is offering those affected free upskilling programs through NIIT and UpGrad. Around 250 impacted trainees have enrolled in upskilling programmes through UpGrad and NIIT, while about 150 have registered for outplacement services.

The IT firm let go of more than 300 trainees under similar circumstances in February, followed by 30-35 in March. The layoffs come as Infosys navigates a subdued demand environment. The company has forecast revenue growth of just 0 per cent to 3 per cent for the current fiscal year. The company currently has a market cap of Rs 6.20 lakh crore.

"Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program," the email sent on April 29 read, the report said. The Narayana Murthy firm has maintained that it has followed the existing policy under which the freshers will not be able to continue with the organisation if they fail the assessment.

