In March, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy made headlines by gifting shares valued at approximately Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty. This generous gesture has positioned Ekagrah as one of India's youngest millionaires, as he now holds a 0.04% stake in Infosys, equating to 1.5 million shares. Following this transaction, Murthy's own stake in the company decreased from 0.40% to 0.36%.



Ekagrah's birth in November 2023 brought joy to the Murthy family, marking Narayana and Sudha Murthy as grandparents for the third time. The name "Ekagrah," derived from Sanskrit, signifies unwavering focus and determination, inspired by the character Arjuna from the Mahabharata.



Infosys has a remarkable history, having started with an initial investment of just $250 in 1981 and evolving into one of India's most respected companies. The firm has set benchmarks in corporate governance and wealth creation over the decades.

Sudha Murty, who co-founded Infosys alongside her husband, stepped down from her role at the Infosys Foundation in December 2021 but continues her philanthropic efforts through their family foundation. Recently, she was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament.

Reflecting on his journey, Narayana Murthy shared a memorable moment at the India Today Conclave 2024 when Infosys became the first Indian company listed on Nasdaq. He expressed pride in this achievement while also acknowledging some missed opportunities during his tenure that could have led to even greater growth.

Overall, this recent share gift not only highlights Narayana Murthy's commitment to his family's legacy but also reinforces the enduring impact of Infosys on India's IT landscape.