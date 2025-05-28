The scholarship is a tribute to Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya, a former faculty member at IIMA who had a big influence on Murthy’s life.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to create a full scholarship for students. The scholarship will support one deserving student each year in the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at IIMA. Named the Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship, it will be given to the student who secures the highest CGPA in the first year of the PGP course. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, hostel expenses, mess charges, and course materials.

Murthy has promised to fund this scholarship for 20 years. Over this time, the total amount spent on the scholarship is expected to be Rs 12 crore.

The scholarship is a tribute to Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya, a former faculty member at IIMA who had a big influence on Murthy’s life. Speaking about the initiative, Murthy said, “I am pleased to establish this scholarship at IIMA in honour of Professor Krishnayya’s enduring legacy and contributions. He played a key role in shaping my early life and career. I hope this scholarship will encourage students to aim high and make a positive impact on the world.”

Pankaj Patel, Chairperson of IIMA’s Board of Governors and Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, praised the move. He said, “Murthy’s bond with IIMA began in 1969 as Chief Systems Programmer and grew stronger when he served as Chairman of the Institute from 2002 to 2007. This scholarship shows his deep commitment to IIMA and the power of education. We are honoured by this gesture, which supports future leaders and honours a respected teacher.”

Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director of IIMA, also thanked Murthy for the contribution. “This scholarship is a celebration of excellence and mentorship. It helps us continue our mission of offering quality education to deserving students while remembering those who helped build the Institute,” he said.

With this initiative, Narayana Murthy not only honours a mentor but also opens doors for future leaders to receive top-class education, regardless of financial challenges.