Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has revealed that he uses the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write speeches which earlier took him over 24 hours to draft. The businessman said that he uses the AI tool to draft speeches and lectures for his public appearances, adding that the technology has immensely helped him cut down his writing time.

Earlier, I used to take about 25-30 hours to prepare a lecture, because I take these things very seriously. There must be a theme, a sub-theme; they must be interrelated. At the end, there must be a strong message, all of that," he told Moneycontrol.

Murthy added that he saw a significant improvement in his productivity due to OpenAI's ChatGPT tool. "In a matter of five hours, I could improve the draft. In other words, I improved my own productivity by as much as five times,” he said.

Narayana Murthy's views on AI

Contrary to the debate over AI replacing skilled labour continues, Narayana Murthy has always advocated the used of Artificial Intelligence, calling it an augmentative tool. Murthy earlier stated that AI can help accelerate tasks like coding and reduce errors. He also reckons that using AI tools will help boost productivity in tech industries.

“The smartness is in defining the requirement well. That’s what my son told me, unless you ask the right question, you won’t get the right output. What will happen in the future is that our programmers and analysts will become smarter and smarter in defining better and better requirements, more complex requirements. They will solve bigger problems, more complex problems,” said the Infosys co-founder.

Drawing parallels between the rise of computers in the 1970s and increasing use of AI, Murthy stated that machines were initially seen as competition to humans and opposed by unions. However, over the time, it proved to be of immense help to humans who saw an increase in productivity.