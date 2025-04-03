Nilekani pointed out that 50% of India’s assets are in the form of land, but much of it cannot be sold or used for loans.

Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani has proposed a new solution to help millions of landowners in India unlock the true value of their land. He suggests using "tokenisation" to make land tradable and useful as collateral for loans.

Nilekani pointed out that 50% of India’s assets are in the form of land, but much of it cannot be sold or used for loans. This leaves landowners with assets that hold value but cannot be utilized.

“This land is an asset, but you can’t do anything with it,” Nilekani said. “You can’t sell it or take a loan against it.”

To solve this issue, he proposes tokenisation, a process that would digitise land records and make them tradable, similar to stocks or bonds. By doing this, landowners could sell their land more easily or use it to secure loans, gaining access to much-needed capital.

However, Nilekani noted that land is a state subject in India, meaning each state must decide whether to adopt this system. For tokenisation to work, states must improve property registration, update tax systems, and ensure clear ownership records.

“If more states realise the power of tokenisation, they will adopt it, helping landowners sell their land or take loans to start businesses,” he said.

Nilekani believes this reform could be a game-changer, especially for rural India, where many own land but struggle to use it for economic growth. He sees tokenisation as a major step in unlocking financial opportunities for millions.